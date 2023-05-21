XML Financial LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

XML Financial LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000.

NYSE BYM opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $14.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

