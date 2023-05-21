XML Financial LLC Sells 2,635 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

XML Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,839,398 shares of company stock worth $36,023,780. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

