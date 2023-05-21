XML Financial LLC Sells 783 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

XML Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Surevest LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

