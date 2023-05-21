Yakira Capital Management Inc. Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,572 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 7,457,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after buying an additional 1,219,622 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,064,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after buying an additional 648,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 632,582 shares in the last quarter.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

TBPH opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $647.94 million, a P/E ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 million. Theravance Biopharma had a net margin of 1,803.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TBPH. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Theravance Biopharma

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 360,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 360,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,938. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $26,145.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 367,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,356.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,291 shares of company stock valued at $141,862 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Theravance Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.