YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.70.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $10.81 on Thursday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $481,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.