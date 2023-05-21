YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.70.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $10.81 on Thursday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 22.01%. Research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $481,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

