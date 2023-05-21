Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ZBRA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

ZBRA stock opened at $280.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $365.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

