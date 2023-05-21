Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,839 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,819. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.43 and a 200 day moving average of $126.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 44.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Articles

