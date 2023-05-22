103,724 Shares in ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SUAC) Purchased by Rpo LLC

Rpo LLC purchased a new stake in ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SUAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 103,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Rpo LLC owned about 0.25% of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Get ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition alerts:

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Trading Up 0.0 %

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,144. ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25.

About ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.