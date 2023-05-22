13,575 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chubb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Chubb by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 718,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 320,817 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Chubb by 33.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,176,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,910,000 after purchasing an additional 293,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Chubb by 282.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 323,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,291,000 after purchasing an additional 238,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,727,000 after purchasing an additional 225,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 1.6 %

Chubb stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.93. 784,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,961. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.04. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

