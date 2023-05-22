1623 Capital LLC Acquires 2,707 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

1623 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises 6.0% of 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 1623 Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,870 shares of company stock worth $2,712,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.36. 180,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

