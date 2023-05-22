1623 Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

1623 Capital LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 1.4% of 1623 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,580,822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,698,000 after purchasing an additional 177,339 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,294,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,528,000 after buying an additional 135,395 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,245,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ASML by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,189,000 after buying an additional 91,082 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $697.92. The company had a trading volume of 647,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,278. The firm has a market cap of $275.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $699.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $647.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $622.28.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

