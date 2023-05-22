1623 Capital LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

1623 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Etsy accounts for about 3.9% of 1623 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Etsy by 888.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth $36,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,024. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $149.91.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $1,971,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,841,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,971,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,841,279.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,368 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,641. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

