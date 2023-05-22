1,900 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Purchased by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NUE traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.37. The stock had a trading volume of 632,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,028. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

