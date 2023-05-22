2,019 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 1,257.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

Humana Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE HUM traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $516.46. 137,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,234. The company’s 50-day moving average is $511.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.54. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $418.70 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,779 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,856. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Further Reading

