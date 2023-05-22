21,910 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,595,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 38.2% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 19.8% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.94.

Burlington Stores stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.76. 594,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,307. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.50. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

