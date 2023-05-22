221,099 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Bought by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 221,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.13% of Alerian MLP ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 714,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after acquiring an additional 102,104 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 156,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,739. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

