22,175 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Purchased by Cunning Capital Partners LP

Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,331,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after buying an additional 1,295,686 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,465,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $63,709,000. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5,949.9% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 843,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,778,000 after acquiring an additional 830,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,569,000 after acquiring an additional 695,648 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,813. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

