22,877 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,998. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.25. 165,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,186. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.48 and its 200-day moving average is $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

