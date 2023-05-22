37,110 Shares in Northern Revival Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Purchased by Rpo LLC

Rpo LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Rpo LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Northern Revival Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRAC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Northern Revival Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Revival Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Northern Revival Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Northern Revival Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in Northern Revival Acquisition by 412.7% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 86,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 69,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Northern Revival Acquisition Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NRAC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.47. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,500. Northern Revival Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18.

About Northern Revival Acquisition

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

