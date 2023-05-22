888 Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by investment analysts at 888 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BOOT. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Boot Barn Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:BOOT traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.27. 884,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,981. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.96. Boot Barn has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 632.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

