94,717 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Abeille Asset Management SA

Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,540,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $251.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,180,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,833,047. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $253.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.87.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,433 shares of company stock valued at $8,639,885 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

