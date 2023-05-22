999 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 20,232.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,503 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $93,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $3.51 on Monday, reaching $288.88. 638,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,149. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.58 and a 200 day moving average of $261.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.86.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

