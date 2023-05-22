AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,897 shares of company stock valued at $24,211,983 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $146.09 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $257.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

