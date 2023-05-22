AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading 7.7% Higher

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29. 1,147,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,717,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Securities reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics Trading Up 13.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -34.50 and a beta of -0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue was down 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.