Abeille Asset Management SA Has $1.57 Million Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Abeille Asset Management SA reduced its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELS traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,121. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $77.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 117.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

