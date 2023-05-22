Abeille Asset Management SA Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Abeille Asset Management SA trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.6% of Abeille Asset Management SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $44,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Union Pacific by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP traded down $1.44 on Monday, reaching $197.53. The company had a trading volume of 555,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $120.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

