Abeille Asset Management SA Makes New $28.84 Million Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,839,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,753.25.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,761.82. 75,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,122. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,786.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,608.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,346.92. The firm has a market cap of $101.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

