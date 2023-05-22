Abeille Asset Management SA Purchases 20,981 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Abeille Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,981 shares during the period. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.11. 12,072,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,837,795. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $127.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 601,450 shares valued at $28,354,856. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

