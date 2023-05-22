Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of AXDX stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.
