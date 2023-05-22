Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Acushnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.63.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of GOLF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.48. 46,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.73. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $54.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.72.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.27. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,542,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,561,806.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Acushnet news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,542,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,561,806.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,363,250. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the first quarter worth about $85,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 45.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 92.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 49.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.