Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 19,302 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $102,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after acquiring an additional 168,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after acquiring an additional 364,339 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,994,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,238,000 after acquiring an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,109,251 shares of company stock valued at $411,295,505 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $445.54. The stock had a trading volume of 950,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,664. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.22. The firm has a market cap of $422.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.11 and a fifty-two week high of $454.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.75.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

