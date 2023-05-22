Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 133,370 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,370 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $69,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $44.24 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $50.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.