Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,702,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,898 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $76,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 32,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.30. 93,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $51.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

