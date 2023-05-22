Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,512 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $75,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $101.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.38 and a 200 day moving average of $104.60. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

