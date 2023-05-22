Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $83.27 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,970 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $83,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after buying an additional 179,585 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 45,127 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 167,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.19 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.88.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.