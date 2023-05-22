Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,200,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524,599 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $92,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.