Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) (TSE:SCU) Trading 3.5% Higher

Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) (TSE:SCU – Get Rating) shares were up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 26,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 15,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) Trading Up 3.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03.

About Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO)

The Second Cup Ltd. operates as a specialty coffee retailer in Canada. The company offers coffee products and beverages. As of December 29, 2018, it operated approximately 262 franchised and company owned cafes under the Second Cup Coffee Co name. The company has strategic alliance with National Access Cannabis Corp.

