Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ADC has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Agree Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Agree Realty Price Performance

ADC stock opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 163.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $326,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,259,933.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,261 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,276,000 after acquiring an additional 992,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,795,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,646,000 after purchasing an additional 81,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,195,000 after purchasing an additional 217,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after purchasing an additional 218,492 shares in the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

