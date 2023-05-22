AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Plans $0.55 Dividend

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.5478 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

AIA Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AAGIY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 228,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,353. AIA Group has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $47.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.27.

Get AIA Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AIA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.