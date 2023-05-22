Aion Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $546,824.06 and $807.54 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded up 70.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00129417 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00061528 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00039088 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026313 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003761 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000485 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.