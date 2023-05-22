Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Alexander’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Alexander’s Price Performance

Alexander’s stock opened at $161.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a current ratio of 13.84. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $160.76 and a 1 year high of $260.65.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander’s

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alexander’s by 49.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alexander’s by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Alexander’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

