AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.50.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $45.75.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $438,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,311,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Further Reading

