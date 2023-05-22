Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Alliant Energy Stock Performance
Shares of LNT stock opened at $52.61 on Thursday. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $64.62.
Alliant Energy Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alliant Energy (LNT)
