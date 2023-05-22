Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALNY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $247.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $190.74 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $120.43 and a 1-year high of $242.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,131,842 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 363.5% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Articles

