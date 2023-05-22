Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) One Day Volume Reaches $1.12 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $102.50 million and $1.12 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00024454 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009040 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.