Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,962,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,809,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,862.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,075,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,964,963 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $742,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $742,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $191,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,735,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,090,087.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 602,250 shares valued at $28,454,856. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.16. 17,962,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,894,510. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $127.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

