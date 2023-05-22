Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.65

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 326517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALPN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Up 10.6 %

The company has a market cap of $504.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.14). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

