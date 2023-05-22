Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) CEO Purchases $221,500.00 in Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $221,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,834,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,427,291.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Altus Power Price Performance

Shares of AMPS stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,162. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Altus Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.60 million, a PE ratio of -235.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

AMPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

