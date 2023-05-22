Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ambrx Biopharma from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of AMAM stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21.

Ambrx Biopharma ( NYSE:AMAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

In other Ambrx Biopharma news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,487,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,862,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,641,779 shares of company stock worth $26,010,340. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

