AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE) Major Shareholder Sells $1,600,000.00 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,202,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,924,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $682,988.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,235,947 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $2,002,234.14.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,907,764.20.

On Monday, April 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $2,310,000.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,918,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $4,844,544.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,008,385 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $1,694,086.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, Antara Capital Lp sold 7,885,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $15,612,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $72,480,874.29.

On Friday, March 3rd, Antara Capital Lp purchased 380,900 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $2,468,232.00.

Shares of NYSE:APE traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,381,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,901,313. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMC Entertainment stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:APE Get Rating ) by 43,543.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402,775 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

